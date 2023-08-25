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Ehlers reverse EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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“The Reverse EMA Indicator” author John Ehlers presents a causal forward and backward EMA indicator that can be used in real trading. It has double smoothing at the high end of the spectrum to reduce aliased components and is able to mitigate the impact of spectral dilation at the low end. The author describes the indicator as having unique flexibility in that it can display trend or cycle information by varying the alpha parameter and do this with very low lag.
Gaussian Filter Multi Pole smoother of price dataPlot History
Plot trade history levels on the chart for MT4
The EA created sell/buy limit orders according to: - Grid number of orders - Trading range (computed automatically by uwing weekly highs and lows) - Current priceProbability and Signals class
With these classes you can create and test your signals runtime.