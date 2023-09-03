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Ranged Grid Bot EA with pending orders - expert for MetaTrader 4

Alessio Fabiani
Alessio Fabiani

Alessio Fabiani

3 (2)
2 products 7 codes 21 comments
Views:
24496
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
RangeEA.mq4 (23.23 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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UPDATE: v1.01

  • Added magic number
  • Added control on symbol (it can be now attached to different charts on the same account)
  • Added time control for trading
  • Added an option to forcibly close all the trades after the end hour

The EA creates a grid of equally spaced pending limit orders taking into account:

 - The current price; sell-limit above / buy-limit below

 - The trading range; computed by using the weekly highs and lows

The EA then manages the orders while they have been executed.

The logic is:

  • IF #EXECUTED ORDERS == 2
    OPEN NEW LIMIT AT THE PEN. PRICE
  • IF #EXECUTED ORDERS > TOT - 2
    RESET THE LIMIT ORDERS TO RANGE

 - check the video for the full strategy


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