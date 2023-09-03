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Ranged Grid Bot EA with pending orders - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
UPDATE: v1.01
- Added magic number
- Added control on symbol (it can be now attached to different charts on the same account)
- Added time control for trading
- Added an option to forcibly close all the trades after the end hour
The EA creates a grid of equally spaced pending limit orders taking into account:
- The current price; sell-limit above / buy-limit below
- The trading range; computed by using the weekly highs and lows
The EA then manages the orders while they have been executed.
The logic is:
- IF #EXECUTED ORDERS == 2
OPEN NEW LIMIT AT THE PEN. PRICE
- IF #EXECUTED ORDERS > TOT - 2
RESET THE LIMIT ORDERS TO RANGE
- check the video for the full strategy
A trend or cycle indicator with very low lag.Gaussian Low Lag Filters
Gaussian Filter Multi Pole smoother of price data
With these classes you can create and test your signals runtime.MaybeAwo EA
a Versatile automated trading tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to assist traders in managing their positions effectively by offering features such as setting a breakeven point, trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit levels. It works with various input parameters, allowing you to customize its behavior to fit your trading strategy.