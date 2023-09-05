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Probability and Signals class - library for MetaTrader 4
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The provided code is an MQL include file and an Expert Advisor demonstrating how the classes work.It implements a trading strategy based on various technical indicators and trend analysis. The script defines several custom classes to create and manage trading signals based on different technical conditions.
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Trend Class : This class is responsible for determining the long-term trend using different trend-checking methods, such as moving averages, price changes, and their combinations.
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Signal Class : This class serves as the base class for different types of trading signals. It contains methods and attributes shared by all signal types, including take profit, stop loss, and trend-related settings.
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Probability Class : This class calculates various probabilities and statistics related to trading signals, such as the likelihood of reaching take profit before stop loss, average price changes after entry, and entry success rates.
The EA created sell/buy limit orders according to: - Grid number of orders - Trading range (computed automatically by uwing weekly highs and lows) - Current priceEhlers reverse EMA
A trend or cycle indicator with very low lag.
a Versatile automated trading tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to assist traders in managing their positions effectively by offering features such as setting a breakeven point, trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit levels. It works with various input parameters, allowing you to customize its behavior to fit your trading strategy.Using Moving Averages with an EA (Sample Source Code)
This time, we're providing a sample that enters based on the Golden Cross and Dead Cross of the moving averages. If you want to see a sample where a long entry is made when the closing price of the candlestick crosses above the moving average, please refer to this article.