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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Gaussian Low Lag Filters - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Plot History
Plot trade history levels on the chart for MT4Grid and Martin Gale include file
Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.
Ehlers reverse EMA
A trend or cycle indicator with very low lag.Ranged Grid Bot EA with pending orders
The EA created sell/buy limit orders according to: - Grid number of orders - Trading range (computed automatically by uwing weekly highs and lows) - Current price