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Gaussian Low Lag Filters - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
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11260
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(3)
Published:
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Gaussian and Other Low Lag Filters


"The first objective of using smoothers is to eliminate or reduce the undesired high

frequency components in the price data. Therefore, these smoothers are called low

pass filters, and they all work by averaging in one way or another." - John Ehlers



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    Plot trade history levels on the chart for MT4

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