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Indicators

Plot History - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Chioma Obunadike
Chioma Obunadike

Chioma Obunadike

4.9 (202)
I'm an MQL4/5 developer
You can post a job for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=chiomaobunadike
6 products 1 article 8 codes 29 topics 245 comments
Views:
9919
Rating:
(4)
Published:
PlotHistory.mq4 (30.47 KB) view
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It does what the name says. This indicator will plot the trade levels in MT4 history.
You can select the history period you wish to view.

Future version MIGHT have a trend line showing the price movement (this is solely based on demand) but for now, I think it is messy and shouldn't be on the chart. 




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