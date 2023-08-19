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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Plot History - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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It does what the name says. This indicator will plot the trade levels in MT4 history.
You can select the history period you wish to view.
Future version MIGHT have a trend line showing the price movement (this is solely based on demand) but for now, I think it is messy and shouldn't be on the chart.
Grid and Martin Gale include file
Enables Programmers to create Martin Gale and Grid Trading strategies with ease.Grid Trading Algo
This is a grid trading algorithm idea.
Gaussian Low Lag Filters
Gaussian Filter Multi Pole smoother of price dataEhlers reverse EMA
A trend or cycle indicator with very low lag.