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EASY TREND - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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(You need use Heiken Ashi to see the graph or change the parameter ti put the graph in front of the indicators)
EASY -> Green = UpTrend // Orange = not defined // Red = DownTrend
The Bollinger inverse is just a bollinger Band inicator whith lower-mode parameter for the upperBB line and upper-mode parameter for the lowerBB.
When a very fast Ma cross the upperBB, is probably a uptrend and when is crossing the lowerBB, is probably a downtrend.
(bollinger inverse + MA + Heiken Ashi)
So I choose a H1 PERIOD to have a strong trend, I write a histogramme whith appropriate colors, and I put the all in MTF to have a better view in M1 or M5 PERIOD
when MA > UPPERBB -> Grenn, MA < UPPER && MA > LOWERBB -> Oraange, MA < LOWERBB -> RED
(a-TENDANCE-H1-chart-window + Heiken Ashi)
and I put the histogram in a MaxMinBand channel.
So you have to ajust the parameters of BBinverse, period, deviation and shift, and the parameters of the fast MA
and the Time Frime .
I prefere
extern int TimeFrame=60;
//---- input parameters Bollinger-inverse
extern int ainpperiod = 10;
extern double ainpdeviation =1.25 ;
extern int ainpshift = 1;
//---- input parameters Ma
extern int aperiodma = 3;
extern int ashiftma = 0;
extern int amethodma = 3;
extern int apricema = 5;
//---- input parameters MaxMinChannel
extern int Band_PeriodMM = 90;
extern int SiftMM = 1;
But please, let me know your let me know your parameters preferences .
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