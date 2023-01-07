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Indicators

EASY TREND - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Salah Hachani
Salah Hachani

Salah Hachani

  • strategist and market analist at  Freelance
  • Colombia
  • 1215
6 codes
Views:
22752
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
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EASY TREND INDICATOR

(You need use Heiken Ashi to see the graph or change the parameter ti put the graph in front of the indicators)
So I choose a H1 PERIOD to have a strong trend, I write a histogramme whith appropriate colors, and I put the all in MTF to have a better view in M1 or M5 PERIOD

EASY -> Green = UpTrend // Orange = not defined  // Red = DownTrend


The Bollinger inverse is just a bollinger Band inicator whith lower-mode parameter for the upperBB line and upper-mode parameter for the lowerBB. 

When a very fast Ma cross the upperBB, is probably a uptrend and when is crossing the lowerBB, is probably a downtrend.


(bollinger inverse + MA  + Heiken Ashi)

So I choose a H1 PERIOD to have a strong trend, I write a histogramme whith appropriate colors, and I put the all in MTF to have a better view in M1 or M5 PERIOD

when MA > UPPERBB -> Grenn, MA < UPPER && MA > LOWERBB -> Oraange, MA < LOWERBB -> RED


(a-TENDANCE-H1-chart-window + Heiken Ashi)

and I put the histogram in a MaxMinBand channel.

So you have to ajust the parameters of BBinverse, period, deviation and shift, and the parameters of the fast MA 

and the Time Frime .

I prefere 

extern int TimeFrame=60;


//---- input parameters Bollinger-inverse

extern int ainpperiod = 10;

extern double ainpdeviation =1.25 ;

extern int ainpshift = 1;


//---- input parameters Ma

extern int aperiodma = 3;

extern int ashiftma = 0;

extern int amethodma = 3;

extern int apricema = 5;

//---- input parameters MaxMinChannel

extern int Band_PeriodMM = 90;

extern int SiftMM = 1;


But please, let me know your let me know your parameters preferences .











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