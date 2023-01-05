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Indicators

Auto Fibonacci Indicator (Auto Fibos) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmed Soliman
Ahmed Soliman

Ahmed Soliman

4.9 (458)
I'm a programmer for 25 years. 20 years programming in mql4/5.
I wrote the first mql4 tutorial which helped a lot of people around the world.
Currently I'm programming in C++, C#, .Net, VB, PHP, MQL4/5 etc.
I promise clean code and after delivery support.
14 products 6 codes 85 topics 1235 comments
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21398
Rating:
(12)
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Fibos.mq4 (21.3 KB) view
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Going west going east trying to read the Fibonacci lines values or to find an Auto Fibonacci indicator in the MetaTrader! No Avail!

One of my clients asked my for an Expert Advisor that uses the Fibonacci lines and automatically find the Higher High and Lower Low between 2 bars (Start bar to Current Bar).

There's a lot of Fibonacci indicators out there but I decided to make my own indicator for you,

Hope you Enjoy it!

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