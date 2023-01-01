Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Time Segmented Volume (TSV) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14381
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is based on the original “Time Segmented Volume (TSV)” developed by Worden Brothers, Inc. However, I added an extra few features to this one.
One can choose the price to be applied, instead of only having the default close price used by the original.
One can also choose which volume weighting to use, including a pseudo-volume based on true range, or no volume weighting at all.
The indicator displays two moving averages, one being the default simple moving average as the original, and the other being an exponential moving average, which reacts faster.
The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5.
Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.
this Script will get content message from Popup Alert dialogRSI Scanner
Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.
- indicator for MetaTrader 4EASY TREND
An indicator to see very easily the trend in a maxminband channel. (You need use Heiken Ashi to see the graph or change the parameter ti put the graph in front of the indicators)