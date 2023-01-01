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Indicators

Time Segmented Volume (TSV) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

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This indicator is based on the original “Time Segmented Volume (TSV)” developed by Worden Brothers, Inc. However, I added an extra few features to this one.

One can choose the price to be applied, instead of only having the default close price used by the original.

One can also choose which volume weighting to use, including a pseudo-volume based on true range, or no volume weighting at all.

The indicator displays two moving averages, one being the default simple moving average as the original, and the other being an exponential moving average, which reacts faster.


The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5.

Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.


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