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Swap Informer - expert for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Chumakov
Evgeniy Chumakov

Evgeniy Chumakov

3.5 (2)
20 codes 33 topics 3596 comments
Views:
10909
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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Searching for symbols in the market watch window with a positive swap and displaying the received data on the screen.




DPO Histogram and smoothing DPO Histogram and smoothing

This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.

Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired

Binary Option Signal

TradeMo TradeMo

The trade strategy is based on 2 moving averages. To confirm the trend, it uses 2 moving averages crossing and 1 candlestick formation while the moving averages are still crossed.

RSI Scanner RSI Scanner

Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.