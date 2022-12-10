This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.

The trade strategy is based on 2 moving averages. To confirm the trend, it uses 2 moving averages crossing and 1 candlestick formation while the moving averages are still crossed.

Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.