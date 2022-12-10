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Swap Informer - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Searching for symbols in the market watch window with a positive swap and displaying the received data on the screen.
DPO Histogram and smoothing
This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired
Binary Option Signal
TradeMo
The trade strategy is based on 2 moving averages. To confirm the trend, it uses 2 moving averages crossing and 1 candlestick formation while the moving averages are still crossed.RSI Scanner
Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.