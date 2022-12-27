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Indicators

RSI Scanner - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Conor Dailey
Conor Dailey

Conor Dailey

3 codes 3 topics 25 comments
Views:
17245
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
RSI_Scanner.mq4 (7.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.

You can use a pop up alert or send to phone. 

Alert Window

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