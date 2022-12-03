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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DPO Histogram and smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The trade strategy is based on 2 moving averages. To confirm the trend, it uses 2 moving averages crossing and 1 candlestick formation while the moving averages are still crossed.