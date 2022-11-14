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Indicators

Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Denis Adha
Denis Adha

Denis Adha

4 (6)
I constantly strive to enhance my skills and knowledge in areas such as market analysis, risk management, and EA/Indicator development. I am committed to continuous learning and growth in the world of trading, with the goal of developing smarter and more effective trading strategies.
7 products 1 signal 1 code 1 topic 2 comments
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19800
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(15)
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SMA_Channel SMA_Channel

Channel Indicator using SMA

Mean Reversion Mean Reversion

Mean Reversion strategy works best on daily time frame major forex pairs .

DPO Histogram and smoothing DPO Histogram and smoothing

This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.

Swap Informer Swap Informer

Search for positive swaps.