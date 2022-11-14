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Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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SMA_Channel
Channel Indicator using SMAMean Reversion
Mean Reversion strategy works best on daily time frame major forex pairs .
DPO Histogram and smoothing
This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.Swap Informer
Search for positive swaps.