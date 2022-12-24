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TradeMo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Swap Informer
Search for positive swaps.DPO Histogram and smoothing
This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.
RSI Scanner
Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.Get message of Popup Alert MT4 using
this Script will get content message from Popup Alert dialog