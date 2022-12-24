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Indicators

TradeMo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Justin A Larry
Justin A Larry

Justin A Larry

S&P 500 Trend Engine — Built to catch the real moves, not the noise.
1 code
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12548
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Chart 

    Swap Informer Swap Informer

    Search for positive swaps.

    DPO Histogram and smoothing DPO Histogram and smoothing

    This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.

    RSI Scanner RSI Scanner

    Simple indicator that will scan thru the symbols in the MarketWatch window to alert you if price is overbought or oversold based on RSI.

    Get message of Popup Alert MT4 using Get message of Popup Alert MT4 using

    this Script will get content message from Popup Alert dialog