SMA_Channel indicator is Indicator based on 1 Moving Average(SMA) which will plot channel on chart. The Indicator use 2 plot styles where user can select 1 or 2 in settings. If PlotStyle 1 is used it will plot the channel as Line, if 2 is used it will plot as Bars.

Example.

Blue Bars below Candle = Up Trend

Gold Bars above Candle = Down Trend