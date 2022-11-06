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Indicators

SMA_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Lungile Mpofu
Lungile Mpofu

Lungile Mpofu

5 (15)
35 products 1 code 3 topics 54 comments
Views:
16588
Rating:
(19)
Published:
SMA_Channel.mq4 (3.29 KB) view
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SMA_Channel indicator is Indicator based on 1 Moving Average(SMA) which will plot channel on chart. The Indicator use 2 plot styles where user can select 1 or 2 in settings. If PlotStyle 1 is used it will plot the channel as Line, if 2 is used it will plot as Bars.

Example.

  • Blue Bars below Candle = Up Trend
  • Gold Bars above Candle = Down Trend


Example:

  • Blue line above Gold line = Up Trend
  • Gold line above Blue line = Down Trend


Example 2



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