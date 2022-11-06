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SMA_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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SMA_Channel indicator is Indicator based on 1 Moving Average(SMA) which will plot channel on chart. The Indicator use 2 plot styles where user can select 1 or 2 in settings. If PlotStyle 1 is used it will plot the channel as Line, if 2 is used it will plot as Bars.
Example.
- Blue Bars below Candle = Up Trend
- Gold Bars above Candle = Down Trend
Example:
- Blue line above Gold line = Up Trend
- Gold line above Blue line = Down Trend
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