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Mean Reversion - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
15251
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Mean Reversion strategy works best on daily time frame major forex pairs  .

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs
    •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
    •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
    • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
    • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
    • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
    • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
    • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
    • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
    • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
    • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
    • BarsToCount= Bars To Count  (values: 1-20).
    • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
    • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
    • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
    • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
    • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
    • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
    • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
    • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
    • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
    • UseEquityStop -  (values:true/false).
    • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
    • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Max_Trades(1-12). 
    • FractalNum= Number Of High And Low(values: 1-10).
    • ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
    • /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
    • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
    • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
    • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
    • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
    • USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
    • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
    • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
    • WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
    • PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss  (values: 1-30).


    -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
    -You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
    -How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD


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