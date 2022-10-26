Mean Reversion strategy works best on daily time frame major forex pairs .

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).

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Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).

BarsToCount= Bars To Count (values: 1-20).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).

Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).

IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------

UseEquityStop - (values:true/false).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).

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Max_Trades(1-12).

FractalNum= Number Of High And Low(values: 1-10).

----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------

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USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).

TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).

Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).

USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).

USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).

WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).

PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).



-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD



