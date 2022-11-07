This indicator is used for stop loss placements with ATR as reference and comes in two lines with equal distance from a moving average.

The indicator can also be used for safety measuring of trade entries by using it as a price breakout filter, meaning if price moves too far from your baseline then price would be too directly volatile for a safe trade.



The input settings are

ATR period: ATR period, default at 14



ATR period, default at 14 ATR factor: ATR factor, most used factor is 1.5



ATR factor, most used factor is 1.5 MA period: Moving average period, 1 resembles price action



Moving average period, 1 resembles price action MA method: Moving average method, choose from SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA





