This tool outlines extremes made by the prices within the selected window size. This is achieved by estimating the underlying trend in the price using kernel smoothing, calculating the mean absolute deviations from it, and adding/subtracting it from the estimated underlying trend. Originally Made By LuxAlgo. Coded in MT5 format.

Example of daily loss calculation tool You can update it as you want.

A simple and easy to understand function that calculates todays profit, written to the Expert Journal.