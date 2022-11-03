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Chart Window MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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You can see how MACD works on main price chart.
Equivalency #1:
MACD oscillator: MACD line crosses the Signal line.
MACD_CW: Indicator Red line crosses the price bar.
Example in Fig.: Red vertical lines.
Equivalency #2:
MACD oscillator: MACD line crosses Zero.
MACD_CW: Indicator Silver line crosses the price bar.
Example in Fig.: Silver vertical lines.
Equivalency #3:
MACD oscillator: Signal line crosses Zero.
MACD_CW: Indicator Red line crosses Indicator Silver line.
Example in Fig.: Blue vertical lines.
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