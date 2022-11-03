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Indicators

Chart Window MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

saeed mashhadi
saeed mashhadi

saeed mashhadi

3 codes 1 comment
Views:
10158
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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EURUSDM30


You can see how MACD works on main price chart.


Equivalency #1:

MACD oscillator: MACD line crosses the Signal line.

MACD_CW: Indicator Red line crosses the price bar.

Example in Fig.: Red vertical lines.


Equivalency #2:

MACD oscillator: MACD line crosses Zero.

MACD_CW: Indicator Silver line crosses the price bar.

Example in Fig.: Silver vertical lines.


Equivalency #3:

MACD oscillator: Signal line crosses Zero.

MACD_CW: Indicator Red line crosses Indicator Silver line.

Example in Fig.: Blue vertical lines.

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