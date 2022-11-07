CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

daily drawdown - indicator for MetaTrader 5

kambiz shahriarynasab
Published by:
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Kambiz Shahriarynasab

Kambiz Shahriarynasab

4.6 (5)
👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
36 products 1 code 2 comments
Views:
16460
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

In the lower right corner of the page, you can see the profit or loss percentage of your account.



OnInit():

   CreateEdit("Daily DD",200,68,98,30,"Daily DD",clrWhite,clrBlack,12);
   CreateEdit("Daily DD V",100,68,98,30,"",clrWhite,clrBlack,12);


OnDeinit:

   ObjectDelete(0,"Daily DD");
   ObjectDelete(0,"Daily DD V");


OnCalculate:

   MqlDateTime w;
   TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),w);
   string md=IntegerToString(w.year)+"."+IntegerToString(w.mon)+".01";
   double historyProfit=0,deposit=0;
   HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent());
   ulong ticket_history_deal=0;
   for(int i=0; i<HistoryDealsTotal(); i++)
      if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         datetime timeeee=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TIME);
         if(timeeee>StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)))
            if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_BUY || HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_SELL)
               historyProfit+=HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT)+HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_COMMISSION)+HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SWAP);
            else
               deposit+=HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT);
        }
   double startBalnce=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)-historyProfit;
   string text="";
   double dd=(historyProfit+AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT))*100/startBalnce;
   text=DoubleToString(dd,2)+" %";
   ObjectSetString(0,"Daily DD V",OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
   ChartRedraw();



HLC Trend confirmation indicator HLC Trend confirmation indicator

Confirmation (trend) indicator used for lower timeframes

ATR Stop Loss bands ATR Stop Loss bands

Money-managing stop loss baseline indicator for MT5.

Daily Profit Function Daily Profit Function

A simple and easy to understand function that calculates todays profit, written to the Expert Journal.

BSI Trend and Channel BSI Trend and Channel

This indicator shows trend line and channels using the BSI Indicator. Original work of https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13615