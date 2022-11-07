In the lower right corner of the page, you can see the profit or loss percentage of your account.











OnInit():



CreateEdit( "Daily DD" , 200 , 68 , 98 , 30 , "Daily DD" , clrWhite , clrBlack , 12 ); CreateEdit( "Daily DD V" , 100 , 68 , 98 , 30 , "" , clrWhite , clrBlack , 12 );





OnDeinit:

ObjectDelete ( 0 , "Daily DD" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "Daily DD V" );





OnCalculate:

MqlDateTime w; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),w); string md= IntegerToString (w.year)+ "." + IntegerToString (w.mon)+ ".01" ; double historyProfit= 0 ,deposit= 0 ; HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); ulong ticket_history_deal= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< HistoryDealsTotal (); i++) if ((ticket_history_deal= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { datetime timeeee=( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_TIME ); if (timeeee> StringToTime ( TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE ))) if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BUY || HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) historyProfit+= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_PROFIT )+ HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_COMMISSION )+ HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_SWAP ); else deposit+= HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket_history_deal, DEAL_PROFIT ); } double startBalnce= AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )-historyProfit; string text= "" ; double dd=(historyProfit+ AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ))* 100 /startBalnce; text= DoubleToString (dd, 2 )+ " %" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , "Daily DD V" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ChartRedraw ();



