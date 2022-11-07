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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
daily drawdown - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
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In the lower right corner of the page, you can see the profit or loss percentage of your account.
OnInit():
CreateEdit("Daily DD",200,68,98,30,"Daily DD",clrWhite,clrBlack,12); CreateEdit("Daily DD V",100,68,98,30,"",clrWhite,clrBlack,12);
OnDeinit:
ObjectDelete(0,"Daily DD"); ObjectDelete(0,"Daily DD V");
OnCalculate:
MqlDateTime w; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),w); string md=IntegerToString(w.year)+"."+IntegerToString(w.mon)+".01"; double historyProfit=0,deposit=0; HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()); ulong ticket_history_deal=0; for(int i=0; i<HistoryDealsTotal(); i++) if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0) { datetime timeeee=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TIME); if(timeeee>StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE))) if(HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_BUY || HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE)==DEAL_TYPE_SELL) historyProfit+=HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT)+HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_COMMISSION)+HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SWAP); else deposit+=HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_PROFIT); } double startBalnce=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)-historyProfit; string text=""; double dd=(historyProfit+AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT))*100/startBalnce; text=DoubleToString(dd,2)+" %"; ObjectSetString(0,"Daily DD V",OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ChartRedraw();
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