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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Nadaraya Watson Envelope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Chart Window MACD
The indicator is an equivalent \"Chart Window\" version of MACD.CSV Exporter
Automatically export csv file
ATR Stop Loss bands
Money-managing stop loss baseline indicator for MT5.HLC Trend confirmation indicator
Confirmation (trend) indicator used for lower timeframes