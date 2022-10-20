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Closing All Open Orders - script for MetaTrader 4

Muhammad Ali Akbar
Muhammad Ali Akbar

Muhammad Ali Akbar

3 codes 1 comment
Views:
22001
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
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This Script Closed All Open Orders At Once (Except Pending Orders)



    TSV - Time Segmented Volume TSV - Time Segmented Volume

    Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.

    News Detector for Mt4 & MT5 News Detector for Mt4 & MT5

    One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.

    Open Order With Trade Management Open Order With Trade Management

    A Simple Trade Management Script

    Close All Trade at Once Close All Trade at Once

    This EA will Close All your current running Trades when Applied.