This Script Closed All Open Orders At Once (Except Pending Orders)

Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.