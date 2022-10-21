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Open Order With Trade Management - script for MetaTrader 4

Muhammad Ali Akbar
Muhammad Ali Akbar

Muhammad Ali Akbar

3 codes 1 comment
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15162
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
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Open Your Order With This Simple Trade Management Script.

You Can Open Any Type Of Market Order By Defining Your Inputs:

Order Type

Stop Loss (In Pips)

Take Profit (In Pips)

Lot Size

Slippage

Magic Number For Trade

Price For Placing Pending Order



Click On The Image To See An Example




    Closing All Open Orders Closing All Open Orders

    This Script Closed All Open Orders At Once (Except Pending Orders)

    TSV - Time Segmented Volume TSV - Time Segmented Volume

    Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.

    Close All Trade at Once Close All Trade at Once

    This EA will Close All your current running Trades when Applied.

    Mean Reversion Mean Reversion

    Mean Reversion strategy works best on daily time frame major forex pairs .