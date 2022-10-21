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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Open Order With Trade Management - script for MetaTrader 4
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Closing All Open Orders
This Script Closed All Open Orders At Once (Except Pending Orders)TSV - Time Segmented Volume
Time segmented volume (TSV) is a technical analysis indicator developed by Worden Brothers Inc. that segments a stock’s price and volume according to specific time intervals. The price and volume data is then compared to uncover periods of accumulation (buying) and distribution (selling). Time Segmented Volume was developed by Worden Brothers, Inc to be a leading indicator by comparing various time segments of both price and volume.
Close All Trade at Once
This EA will Close All your current running Trades when Applied.Mean Reversion
Mean Reversion strategy works best on daily time frame major forex pairs .