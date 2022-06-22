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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPR Custom Cloud Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the EA
The EA uses the signals of the custom indicator "WPR Custom Cloud". Signal to open a position 'BUY': the indicator left the lower zone, signal to open a position 'SELL': the indicator left the upper zone.
Pic. 1. WPR Custom Cloud Simple
The EA checks the signal only when a new bar is born. There is no 'Stop loss', 'Take profit' or 'Trailing' in the EA. Closing positions occurs on the opposite signal.
RSI adaptive EMA Alert
Added alerts to custom indicatorSAR Color Alert
Colored SAR indicator. Alerts on color change
Candles without shadows
Candlestick chart without shadowsSuper trend - simple Alert
Added alerts to custom indicator