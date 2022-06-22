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Experts

WPR Custom Cloud Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8474
Rating:
(38)
Published:
WPR Custom Cloud Simple.mq5 (59.58 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
WPR Custom Cloud.mq5 (12.27 KB) view
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Description of the EA

The EA uses the signals of the custom indicator "WPR Custom Cloud". Signal to open a position 'BUY': the indicator left the lower zone, signal to open a position 'SELL': the indicator left the upper zone.

WPR Custom Cloud Simple

Pic. 1. WPR Custom Cloud Simple

    The EA checks the signal only when a new bar is born. There is no 'Stop loss', 'Take profit' or 'Trailing' in the EA. Closing positions occurs on the opposite signal.

    RSI adaptive EMA Alert RSI adaptive EMA Alert

    Added alerts to custom indicator

    SAR Color Alert SAR Color Alert

    Colored SAR indicator. Alerts on color change

    Candles without shadows Candles without shadows

    Candlestick chart without shadows

    Super trend - simple Alert Super trend - simple Alert

    Added alerts to custom indicator