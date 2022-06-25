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Indicators

Super trend - simple Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
25177
Rating:
(44)
Published:
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Description of the indicator

Several types of signals have been added to the Super trend - simple:  custom indicator when the line color changes. The following types of signals are available:

  • Sound
  • Alert
  • Send mail
  • Send push notification

Super trend - simple Alert

Pic. 1. Super trend - simple Alert


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