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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super trend - simple Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
Several types of signals have been added to the Super trend - simple: custom indicator when the line color changes. The following types of signals are available:
- Sound
- Alert
- Send mail
- Send push notification
Pic. 1. Super trend - simple Alert
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