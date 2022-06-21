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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI adaptive EMA Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
Several types of signals have been added to the RSI adaptive EMA custom indicator when the line color changes. The following types of signals are available:
- Sound
- Alert
- Send mail
- Send push notification
Pic. 1. RSI adaptive EMA Alert
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The indicator draws three daily rectangles
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