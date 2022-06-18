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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Three daily rectangles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
The indicator displays the borders (High and Low) of the last three days on the chart. The current day (rectangle #0) updates its levels during the day
Pic. 1. Three daily rectangles
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