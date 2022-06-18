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Indicators

Three daily rectangles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11598
Rating:
(41)
Published:
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Description of the indicator

The indicator displays the borders (High and Low) of the last three days on the chart. The current day (rectangle #0) updates its levels during the day

Three daily rectangles

Pic. 1. Three daily rectangles


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