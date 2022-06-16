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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iVIDyA Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the adviser
The EA works on the 'iVIDyA' indicator - the signal is searched only at the moment of the birth of a new bar.
The position is opened with the specified Stop Loss and Take Profit, without trailing. There is no more than one position in the market. If a signal arrives, then the opposite position (if any) will be closed. The Expert Advisor can be optimized by the 'Working timeframe' parameter.
Pic. 1. iVIDyA Simple
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