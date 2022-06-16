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Experts

iVIDyA Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6802
Rating:
(35)
Published:
iVIDyA Simple.mq5 (77.09 KB) view
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Description of the adviser

The EA works on the 'iVIDyA' indicator - the signal is searched only at the moment of the birth of a new bar.

The position is opened with the specified Stop Loss and Take Profit, without trailing. There is no more than one position in the market. If a signal arrives, then the opposite position (if any) will be closed.  The Expert Advisor can be optimized by the 'Working timeframe' parameter.

iVIDyA Simple

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