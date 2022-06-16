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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA AO Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
Saucer signal from the iAO (Awesome Oscillator) indicator with an additional filter in the form of iMA (Moving Average, MA)
Pic. 1. MA AO Arrow
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