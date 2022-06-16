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Indicators

MA AO Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10780
Rating:
(33)
Published:
MA AO Arrow.mq5 (22.21 KB) view
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Description of the indicator

Saucer signal from the iAO (Awesome Oscillator) indicator with an additional filter in the form of iMA (Moving Average, MA)

MA AO Arrow

Pic. 1. MA AO Arrow


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