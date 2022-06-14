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OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8604
Rating:
(31)
Published:
OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA.mq5 (201.06 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
OsMA Four Colors Arrow.mq5 (19.19 KB) view
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Trading strategy

The Expert Advisor checks signals in indicator buffers:

OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA

Rice. 1. OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA

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