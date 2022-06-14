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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading strategy
The Expert Advisor checks signals in indicator buffers:
Rice. 1. OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA
A detailed description of the trading engine is in the code RSI Dual Cloud EA.
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