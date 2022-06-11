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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA on RMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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indicator
A smoothed line has been added to the custom indicator ' Relative Momentum Index (RMI) '. Smoothing is done using iMA:
Rice. 1. MA on RMI
Two MA Color N Bars Square
Two indicator series ('Two MA Color N Bars' and 'Square') in one codeDirectional volatility & volume oscillator
Displays direction of volatility and volume
Three Candles Other TimeFrame
Three candles from another timeframe are drawn using graphical objectsOsMA Four Colors Arrow EA
Trading strategy for the custom indicator 'OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA'