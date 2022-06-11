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Indicators

MA on RMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8133
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(42)
Published:
MA on RMI.mq5 (18.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
rmi.mq5 (4.02 KB) view
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indicator

A smoothed line has been added to the custom indicator ' Relative Momentum Index (RMI) '. Smoothing is done using iMA:

MA on RMI

Rice. 1. MA on RMI

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