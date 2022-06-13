Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Three Candles Other TimeFrame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11526
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator
The task of the indicator is to visualize the last three candles from another (larger) timeframe.
With the help of OBJ_RECTANGLE graphical objects, the last three candlesticks are drawn - rectangles are built at High and Low prices.
Rice. 1. Three Candles Other TimeFrame
MA on RMI
Smoothing the custom indicator 'Relative Momentum Index' using iMATwo MA Color N Bars Square
Two indicator series ('Two MA Color N Bars' and 'Square') in one code
OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA
Trading strategy for the custom indicator 'OsMA Four Colors Arrow EA'Economic Calendar Data Aggregator
Service Script for aggregating Economic Calendar data to a .txt file