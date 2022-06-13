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Indicators

Three Candles Other TimeFrame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11526
Rating:
(37)
Published:
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Indicator

The task of the indicator is to visualize the last three candles from another (larger) timeframe.

With the help of OBJ_RECTANGLE graphical objects, the last three candlesticks are drawn - rectangles are built at High and Low prices.

Three Candles Other TimeFrame

Rice. 1. Three Candles Other TimeFrame

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