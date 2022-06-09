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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Two MA Color N Bars Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
The indicator shows the status of the two indicators as lines of squares.
- clrYellowGreen - no trend,
- clrBlue - trend up,
- clrRed - trend down
Rice. 1. Two MA Color N Bars Square
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Displays direction of volatility and volumeVIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale
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Three candles from another timeframe are drawn using graphical objects