CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Two MA Color N Bars Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8307
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator

The indicator shows the status of the two indicators as lines of squares.

  • clrYellowGreen - no trend,
  • clrBlue - trend up,
  • clrRed - trend down

Two MA Color N Bars Square

Rice. 1. Two MA Color N Bars Square

    Directional volatility & volume oscillator Directional volatility & volume oscillator

    Displays direction of volatility and volume

    VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

    Martingale based on custom indicator 'VIDYA N Bars Borders'

    MA on RMI MA on RMI

    Smoothing the custom indicator 'Relative Momentum Index' using iMA

    Three Candles Other TimeFrame Three Candles Other TimeFrame

    Three candles from another timeframe are drawn using graphical objects