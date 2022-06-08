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VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7971
Rating:
(42)
Published:
VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale.mq5 (95.78 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
VIDYA N Bars Borders.mq5 (20.36 KB) view
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Advisor

The EA receives signals from the custom indicator 'VIDYA N Bars Borders'. Before executing a trading signal, the EA checks the current profit - if the profit is negative, then the signal is executed with an increased lot (the 'Position Increase Ratio' setting works).

VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

Pic. 1. VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

The EA can hold both 'BUY' and 'SELL' positions at the same time:

VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

Pic. 2. VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

All positions will be closed if the EA reaches profit (in money) 'Profit target'.


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