Advisor

The EA receives signals from the custom indicator 'VIDYA N Bars Borders'. Before executing a trading signal, the EA checks the current profit - if the profit is negative, then the signal is executed with an increased lot (the 'Position Increase Ratio' setting works).

Pic. 1. VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

The EA can hold both 'BUY' and 'SELL' positions at the same time:

Pic. 2. VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale

All positions will be closed if the EA reaches profit (in money) 'Profit target'.



