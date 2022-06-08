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VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA receives signals from the custom indicator 'VIDYA N Bars Borders'. Before executing a trading signal, the EA checks the current profit - if the profit is negative, then the signal is executed with an increased lot (the 'Position Increase Ratio' setting works).
Pic. 1. VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale
The EA can hold both 'BUY' and 'SELL' positions at the same time:
Pic. 2. VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale
All positions will be closed if the EA reaches profit (in money) 'Profit target'.
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Two indicator series ('Two MA Color N Bars' and 'Square') in one code