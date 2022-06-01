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Indicators

VIDYA N Bars Borders - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7615
Rating:
(33)
Published:
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Indicator

Two levels are added to the iVIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) indicator: upper and lower. The level size is determined for N bars

VIDYA N Bars Borders

Rice. 1. VIDYA N Bars Borders

Indicator signals are taken by analogy with Bollinger Bands

    Group transfer Stop loss Group transfer Stop loss

    The script (not an Expert Advisor) sets and moves the Stop Loss for all positions on the current symbol to the specified price

    Candles Ask Candles Ask

    The indicator displays the 'Ask' line -> a spread is added to the 'Close' price

    OrderExecution OrderExecution

    Just a very simple expert that execute orders from a text file.

    AMA Trader 2 AMA Trader 2

    Trading strategy based on the iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator. Doubling the position at a loss (not Martingale!)