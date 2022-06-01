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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VIDYA N Bars Borders - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
Two levels are added to the iVIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) indicator: upper and lower. The level size is determined for N bars
Rice. 1. VIDYA N Bars Borders
Indicator signals are taken by analogy with Bollinger Bands
Group transfer Stop loss
The script (not an Expert Advisor) sets and moves the Stop Loss for all positions on the current symbol to the specified priceCandles Ask
The indicator displays the 'Ask' line -> a spread is added to the 'Close' price
OrderExecution
Just a very simple expert that execute orders from a text file.AMA Trader 2
Trading strategy based on the iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator. Doubling the position at a loss (not Martingale!)