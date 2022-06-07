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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Triangle Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
A dynamic area between 'Open', 'High', 'Low' and 'Close' is plotted on the current chart. Prices are calculated during the day. When a new one arrives, the dynamic region begins to be rebuilt.
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