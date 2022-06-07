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Indicators

Triangle Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10276
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Triangle Day.mq5 (19.45 KB) view
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Indicator

A dynamic area between 'Open', 'High', 'Low' and 'Close' is plotted on the current chart. Prices are calculated during the day. When a new one arrives, the dynamic region begins to be rebuilt.

Triangle Day

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