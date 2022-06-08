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Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Speed and Acceleration (with HMA)
This indicator gives the Speed and Acceleration of the price for a given period. In order to make a smooth graph, can be used a procedure using the Hull Moving Average methodR-Squard and Linear Regression
a procedure that calculate most stats in one call: R-Squared and Linear Regression
Higher Timeframe
Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset
An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviation