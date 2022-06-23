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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Higher Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.
On screenshot you can see D1 candle on H1 timeframe.
Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear
Converted LazyBear Squeeze Momentum Indicator from TradingView to MQL4Speed and Acceleration (with HMA)
This indicator gives the Speed and Acceleration of the price for a given period. In order to make a smooth graph, can be used a procedure using the Hull Moving Average method
Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset
An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviationSend LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP
This Script is the example of using function LineNotify that use to send message to LINE APP via Line Notify service As the function LineNotify use webrequest to send HTTP request so it can be used in EA or Script program only , can't use in Indicator program