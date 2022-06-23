CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Higher Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
Views:
15445
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.

On screenshot you can see D1 candle on H1 timeframe.

Higher Timeframe Indicator

    Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear

    Converted LazyBear Squeeze Momentum Indicator from TradingView to MQL4

    Speed and Acceleration (with HMA) Speed and Acceleration (with HMA)

    This indicator gives the Speed and Acceleration of the price for a given period. In order to make a smooth graph, can be used a procedure using the Hull Moving Average method

    Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset

    An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviation

    Send LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP Send LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP

    This Script is the example of using function LineNotify that use to send message to LINE APP via Line Notify service As the function LineNotify use webrequest to send HTTP request so it can be used in EA or Script program only , can't use in Indicator program