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Indicators

Speed and Acceleration (with HMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrea Salvatore http://www.pimpmyea.com
Published by:
padbravo
padbravo

padbravo

Developer for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
4 codes 3 topics 28 comments
Views:
11960
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
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The code its not optimized, but, its self-explanatory on the var names used.

the Hull Method can be enabled or disabled, as the graph the raw values for speed and acceleration

Also, the values can be ploted on Absolute Values (all above Zero)

to experiment with an usable oscillator, try to use for AVG_PERIOD the square of PERIOD (period*period)

(9/6/2022 corrected a bug on the calc cicles)

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