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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Speed and Acceleration (with HMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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padbravoDeveloper for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
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The code its not optimized, but, its self-explanatory on the var names used.
the Hull Method can be enabled or disabled, as the graph the raw values for speed and acceleration
Also, the values can be ploted on Absolute Values (all above Zero)
to experiment with an usable oscillator, try to use for AVG_PERIOD the square of PERIOD (period*period)
(9/6/2022 corrected a bug on the calc cicles)
R-Squard and Linear Regression
a procedure that calculate most stats in one call: R-Squared and Linear RegressionLP_entry
Arrow Up and Down on each bar and other informations.
Squeeze Momentum Indicator - LazyBear
Converted LazyBear Squeeze Momentum Indicator from TradingView to MQL4Higher Timeframe
Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.