The code its not optimized, but, its self-explanatory on the var names used.

the Hull Method can be enabled or disabled, as the graph the raw values for speed and acceleration

Also, the values can be ploted on Absolute Values (all above Zero)

to experiment with an usable oscillator, try to use for AVG_PERIOD the square of PERIOD (period*period)

(9/6/2022 corrected a bug on the calc cicles)



