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Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator calculates and plots the exponential moving average of the true range, as well as an offset of the exponential moving average of its deviation.
The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5.
Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.
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Only successfully tested on INSTAFOREX broker, InstaForex-Europe.com server 5 digits, pair EURGBP daily, leverage 1:1000, with free swap account.