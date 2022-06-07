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Indicators

R-Squard and Linear Regression - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Onur Sirek
Published by:
padbravo
padbravo

padbravo

Developer for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
4 codes 3 topics 28 comments
Views:
10969
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Also, it can do some other things:

  • Slope
  • Slope in degrees
  • Variance
  • Std Deviation
  • Mean
  • "Fake Graphs"

With this function (fake graphs) you can plot the actual data from a indicator. This is valuable when you are coding an EA and testing it on MT4, as the strategy tester does not show in real-time the actual graph from the indicators... Just fill the array with the actual N-values and call the procedure "Fake Graph" to plot it rigth on the main window

(8/6/2022 - Correctd a bug on the graph generating cicle)

r-squared graph


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