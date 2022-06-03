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Indicators

LP_entry - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Lubor
Published by:
Bubba1302
Bubba1302

Bubba1302

1 code
Views:
14995
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
LP_entry.mq4 (5.92 KB) view
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Arrow Up and Down on each bar and informations about "power of trend" and about "PEAK" or "EXTREM peak" on the chart.

Indicator uses only WPR and RSI signals. Arrows can be changed only on last bar and indicator can be used on all TF and all symbols.
Princip is simle ((WPR(4) +100 + RSI(2))/2) < or > 50. This is my first indicator, be carefull and good luck.

On chart are used another 4 indicators: BollingerBands (9,2,0), Clock, FiboPiv_v2, PL4 CandleTime


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