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Indicators

ScalpX - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Miguel Angel Marina Garduno
Miguel Angel Marina Garduno

Miguel Angel Marina Garduno

5 (1)
1 product 1 code 1 topic 2 comments
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25229
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(29)
Published:
ScalpX.mq4 (11.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ScalpX is an indicator that uses Kalman filters to identify buy and sell opportunities whenever is indicated by the graph.



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a procedure that calculate most stats in one call: R-Squared and Linear Regression