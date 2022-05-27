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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ScalpX - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Market High and Lows
This indicator shows market highs and lows for any timeframe with period separators. You can see daily/weekly/monthly highs/lows on lower timeframes like H1/M30/M40. This is good for trading breakouts.Kalman Speed oscillator
Kalman Speed oscillator... Just an experiment
LP_entry
Arrow Up and Down on each bar and other informations.R-Squard and Linear Regression
a procedure that calculate most stats in one call: R-Squared and Linear Regression