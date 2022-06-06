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MACD Stochastic Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
The indicator shows the status of the two indicators as lines of squares.
Compares the position of the signal line relative to the signal line for the 'MACD' and 'Stochastic' indicators.
Rice. 1. MACD Stochastic Square (indicators in the main window added manually for visualization)
Finalization of previous version. Now, when opening a 'SELL' position, we immediately close all 'BUY' positions and vice versa: when opening a 'BUY' position, we immediately close all 'SELL' positionsAMA Trader 2
Trading strategy based on the iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator. Doubling the position at a loss (not Martingale!)
A simple indicator that tries to assess autocorrelation in price series.Triangle Day
The indicator plots (using OBJ_TRIANGLE) the area between 'Open', 'High', 'Low' and 'Close' of the day