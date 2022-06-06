CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD Stochastic Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10862
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator

The indicator shows the status of the two indicators as lines of squares.

Compares the position of the signal line relative to the signal line for the 'MACD' and 'Stochastic' indicators.

MACD Stochastic Square

Rice. 1. MACD Stochastic Square (indicators in the main window added manually for visualization)

    DeMarker Pending 2_5 DeMarker Pending 2_5

    Finalization of previous version. Now, when opening a 'SELL' position, we immediately close all 'BUY' positions and vice versa: when opening a 'BUY' position, we immediately close all 'SELL' positions

    AMA Trader 2 AMA Trader 2

    Trading strategy based on the iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator. Doubling the position at a loss (not Martingale!)

    Chicken Knife Chicken Knife

    A simple indicator that tries to assess autocorrelation in price series.

    Triangle Day Triangle Day

    The indicator plots (using OBJ_TRIANGLE) the area between 'Open', 'High', 'Low' and 'Close' of the day