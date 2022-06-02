Version 2 added ' Time control ' group and removed ' Profit limit for close all ' and ' Withdrawal ' parameters. Added trailing lot size control (description of new functions is in the RSI Dual Cloud EA code).

Checking the trading signal - only at the moment of the birth of a new bar.

When generating a trading signal, the Expert Advisor considers two indicators: iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI). The signal itself is created in two steps. On the example of the "Open Buy" signal:





Step 1: RSI Must be below level 30 (this level in the EA is set in the parameter RSI Level Down ). Step 2: The price must overcome the AMA indicator. To search for the optimal combination of two indicators, the Step Length parameter is introduced - distance in bars between Step 1 and Step 2.





Martingale

When a trading order is received, we separately request profit for BUY positions and SELL positions. If a trade order is received:

"Open Buy"

if profit on BUY positions is less than 0.0 - open two BUY positions



otherwise open one BUY position

"Open Sell"

if profit on SELL positions is less than 0.0 - open two SELL positions



otherwise open one SELL position



