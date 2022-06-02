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AMA Trader 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Version 2 added ' Time control ' group and removed ' Profit limit for close all ' and ' Withdrawal ' parameters. Added trailing lot size control (description of new functions is in the RSI Dual Cloud EA code).
Checking the trading signal - only at the moment of the birth of a new bar.
When generating a trading signal, the Expert Advisor considers two indicators: iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI). The signal itself is created in two steps. On the example of the "Open Buy" signal:
Step 1: RSI Must be below level 30 (this level in the EA is set in the parameter RSI Level Down ). Step 2: The price must overcome the AMA indicator. To search for the optimal combination of two indicators, the Step Length parameter is introduced - distance in bars between Step 1 and Step 2.
Martingale
When a trading order is received, we separately request profit for BUY positions and SELL positions. If a trade order is received:
- "Open Buy"
- if profit on BUY positions is less than 0.0 - open two BUY positions
- otherwise open one BUY position
- "Open Sell"
- if profit on SELL positions is less than 0.0 - open two SELL positions
- otherwise open one SELL position
Just a very simple expert that execute orders from a text file.VIDYA N Bars Borders
iVIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) indicator with levels for N bars
Finalization of previous version. Now, when opening a 'SELL' position, we immediately close all 'BUY' positions and vice versa: when opening a 'BUY' position, we immediately close all 'SELL' positionsMACD Stochastic Square
A series of indicators 'Square' - shows the state of the indicators in the form of lines of squares. Displays two indicators: MACD and Stochactic