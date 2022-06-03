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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DeMarker Pending 2_5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Finalization of the version DeMarker Pending 2
Now, when opening a 'SELL' position, we immediately close all 'BUY' positions and vice versa: when opening a 'BUY' position, we immediately close all 'SELL' positions
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