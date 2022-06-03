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DeMarker Pending 2_5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7481
Rating:
(34)
Published:
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Finalization of the version DeMarker Pending 2

Now, when opening a 'SELL' position, we immediately close all 'BUY' positions and vice versa: when opening a 'BUY' position, we immediately close all 'SELL' positions

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