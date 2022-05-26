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Indicators

Market High and Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Boaz Nyagaka Moses

Boaz Nyagaka Moses

  • Full time programmer and trader at  Home
  • Kenya
  • 8382
4.8 (68)
Hello,
I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
6 products 1 code 6 comments
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(31)
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