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Indicators

Kalman Speed oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Copyright © 2006, iziogas@mail.com
Published by:
padbravo
padbravo

padbravo

Developer for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
4 codes 3 topics 28 comments
Views:
10089
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Just an experiment on try to using the "speed" (or correction factor?) of the Kalman filter as indicator..

Added a smooth "signal" line based on the moving average of the "speed" (that could be shifted some bars on parameters (positive or negative values)

Also, the buffers are named to help to understand what is being calculated



    Kalman Filter modified Kalman Filter modified

    a bit more EA frliendly version

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    Adaptive grid expert for mt4

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