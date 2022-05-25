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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Kalman Speed oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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padbravoDeveloper for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
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Just an experiment on try to using the "speed" (or correction factor?) of the Kalman filter as indicator..
Added a smooth "signal" line based on the moving average of the "speed" (that could be shifted some bars on parameters (positive or negative values)
Also, the buffers are named to help to understand what is being calculated
Kalman Filter modified
a bit more EA frliendly versionAdaptive grid
Adaptive grid expert for mt4
Market High and Lows
This indicator shows market highs and lows for any timeframe with period separators. You can see daily/weekly/monthly highs/lows on lower timeframes like H1/M30/M40. This is good for trading breakouts.ScalpX
ScalpX is an indicator that uses Kalman filters to identify buy and sell opportunities whenever is indicated by the graph.