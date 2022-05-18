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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Adaptive grid - expert for MetaTrader 4
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A simple adaptive grid expert advisor for meta trader 4. Works on all time frames and most common forex symbols. Something you want to change or add in the code example, you are asked to take your project to the Freelance department
Visual
Expert menu
Tested on EURUSD, time frame M15
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