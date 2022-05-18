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Adaptive grid - expert for MetaTrader 4

Kenneth Parling
Kenneth Parling

Kenneth Parling

3.9 (72)
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21 products 12 codes 9 topics 953 comments
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23831
Rating:
(48)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A simple adaptive grid expert advisor for meta trader 4. Works on all time frames and most common forex symbols. Something you want to change or add in the code example, you are asked to take your project to the Freelance department

Visual

ag_visual

Expert menu

ag_menu

Tested on EURUSD, time frame M15

m15_ag


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