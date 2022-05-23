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Indicators

Kalman Filter modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4

not sure about it...
Published by:
padbravo
padbravo

padbravo

Developer for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
4 codes 3 topics 28 comments
Views:
9828
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

a bit more EA frliendly version...

ADDED:

  • buffer for the whole signal
  • buffer for the "speed" data
  • buffer for the "error" data
  • ENUMs for the price selection

    Adaptive grid Adaptive grid

    Adaptive grid expert for mt4

    CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines

    CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines

    Kalman Speed oscillator Kalman Speed oscillator

    Kalman Speed oscillator... Just an experiment

    Market High and Lows Market High and Lows

    This indicator shows market highs and lows for any timeframe with period separators. You can see daily/weekly/monthly highs/lows on lower timeframes like H1/M30/M40. This is good for trading breakouts.