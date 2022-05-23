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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Kalman Filter modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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padbravoDeveloper for simple (non AI) robots for trading and indicators... most used: MT4
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