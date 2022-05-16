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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI of Moving Average with Dynamic Signal Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Constant Range Channel
A simple indicator plotting a channel with a constant rangeHigh Volume Bars
Colors bars when their volume has exceeded more than a standard deviation, or a multiple of it. Volume is commonly used as confirmation for a break of a significant level.
Adaptive grid
Adaptive grid expert for mt4Kalman Filter modified
a bit more EA frliendly version